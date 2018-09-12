Kylie Jenner Shares the Cutest Photo of Stormi Webster and Chicago West's Slumber Party

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 7:49 AM

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying a slumber party with Kim Kardashian's third child, Chicago West.

The picture showed the cute cousins wearing matching pink pajamas and lounging on a couple of cozy blankets. While the little ladies were too young for games like Truth or Dare, they did have a couple of toys nearby for some evening fun. 

The makeup mogul captioned the image "slumber party" and added a pink bow emoji. Even her sisters couldn't resist the cuteness overload.

"My babies!!!!" Kim wrote in the comments section.

Khloe Kardashian also wrote, "Honestly I just can nottttttttt."

Even though Khloe's daughter, True Thompson, wasn't pictured at the get-together, she shouldn't feel too left out. After all, Kim has posted several pictures of Chicago and True hanging out over the past week months. Khloe also tweeted the adorable trio had a cousin photo shoot in July.

Read

Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesn't "Care" How Pregnancy Changed Her Body

All three of the cousins were born just a few months apart. So, it will be fun for the family to watch them grow up together. In fact, Kim recently told E! News the sister have grown "even closer" since becoming mothers.

"I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies," she said at her Los Angeles KKW Beauty Pop-Up in July. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun." 

Of course, True, Stormi and Chicago are close to their older cousins, too. Last month, Khloe shared a picture of Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick snapping a sweet picture of baby True.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

