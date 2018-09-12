BREAKING!

Henry Cavill Is Done Playing Superman in DC Extended Universe

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 7:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the end of an era!

Henry Cavill is parting ways with Warner Bros., sources told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. E! News has reached out to Cavill's rep and the studio for additional comment.

The actor first played Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, reprising his role in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017's Justice League. According to the trade, Warner Bros. had been trying to convince Cavill to make a cameo in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but negotiations between Cavill's reps and the studio fell apart—and now he's hanging up his cape.

A Warner Bros. source says the Shazam! deal fell apart due to scheduling conflicts, as Cavill recently signed on to star in the Netflix series The Witcher. The studio source also said executives recognized "that some parts of the previous movies didn't work," and Warner Bros. is trying to hit a "reset" button within the DC Extended Universe that can rival Marvel Studios.

Watch

Justice League Cast Dishes on Kids and Costumes

Henry Cavill, Man of Steel

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Warner Bros. is now focusing on a Supergirl origin story, The Hollywood Reporter said, and Ezra Miller's Flash standalone will begin filming in early 2019. Furthermore, the studio isn't planning to make another solo movie centered around the son of Krypton for several years. "Superman is like James Bond," a studio source says, "and after a certain run you have to look at new actors."

(Similarly, it's unlikely Ben Affleck will reprise his leading role in Matt Reeves' Batman film.)

Cavill has not commented on the news via his Instagram.

The 35-year-old actor particularly enjoyed working with A-list co-stars like Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) in Justice League—especially since the film resurrected Superman. "They are incredible people—amazing actors—and they've put so much work into these characters, that it shows onscreen," Cavill told E! News. "They have made them unique, interesting, flawed, amazing personalities."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Henry Cavill , Superman , Movies , Entertainment , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tracee Ellis Ross

American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington Reveals How She & the Cast of Grey's Anatomy Heard About Their PCAs Noms

Krystal Nielson, Engagement Ring

See Every Detail of Krystal Nielson and Jenna Cooper's Bachelor in Paradise Engagement Rings

Nikki Bella, Total Divas

See Nikki Bella Flirt With a Younger Beau & Paige's Big Return in New Total Divas Season 8 Supertease

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Visits Coffee Shop After Its Ryan Gosling Cutout Campaign Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield, Susie Abromeit

Andrew Garfield Is Dating Susie Abromeit From Jessica Jones

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, Madonna

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Some Skin at Her NYFW Debut

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.