Why Olivia Wilde Takes Comfort in Sharing Parenting Struggles

There's no such thing as a perfect parent. In fact, Olivia Wilde believes parents should be open about their mistakes and feel free to share them with others.

The actress discussed this idea during a recent interview with E! News.

"I think that I find great comfort in sharing stories with other parents," she said. "When you realize that Serena Williams is having just as hard of a time traveling with her toddler as I am, that makes me feel better. When I read that, I think 'Well, maybe it's helpful if I share a story of having a really hard day with my kids.'"

The TRON: Legacy star recalled one particularly stressful moment two years ago when she was traveling with her young children. She admitted she was "just really feeling like I was not in control of the whole parenting thing" and like she was "just a mess." So, she took to Twitter to vent.

"Anyone else suck at parenting today?" she wrote.

But instead of being shamed for her parenting struggles, she found support.

"It was amazing because I got, like, thousands of stories of like, 'Yes I am, and this is how I'm dealing with it,'" she recalled.