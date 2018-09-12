Norm Macdonald Canceled From Tonight Show After Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr Comments

In response to a question about someone admitting wrongdoing, MacDonald continued, "The model used to be: admit wrongdoing, show complete contrition and then we give you a second chance. Now it's admit wrongdoing and you're finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny. That's not healthy—that there is no forgiveness. I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it. That's my guess. I know a couple of people this has happened to."

When asked by THR who he knew, Macdonald answered with Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr, both of whom he has worked with in the past. C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct in November 2017 after several women came forward with allegations against him. Barr's offensive tweets about Valerie Jarrett sparked the swift cancelation of the rebooted Roseanne in May, for which Macdonald was reportedly supposed to write for.

"Well, Louis [C.K.] and Roseanne [Barr] are the two people I know. And Roseanne was so broken up [after her show's reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that. But she was just so broken and just crying constantly," Macdonald continued to THR. "There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."

The star further told THR that Barr "is certainly not a racist. That's just crazy."