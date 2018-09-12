Saturday Night Live: A Celebration of Season 43's Emmy Nominees

Saturday Night Live is in for a potentially big year at the 2018 Emmys.

Not only are Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting, but the show was nominated for 21 awards this year, including four guest acting nominations for its hosts and five supporting actor and actress nominations. SNL has already won seven of those awards, including the award for Guest Actress in a Comedy for Tiffany Haddishat the Creative Arts Emmys.

Alongside Alec Baldwin's supporting actor nom for his memorable Donald Trump impression, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones received repeat supporting actress nods, Aidy Bryant is nominated for the first time in her six years on the show, and finally, after 15 years of by many accounts holding that show together, Kenan Thompson has finally been nominated.

McKinnon, Jones, Bryant, and Thompson have all done some great work over their years on the series, but there were a few standout moments (or just some really silly ones) from season 43 that are definitely worth showcasing ahead of the TV industry's big night on Monday.