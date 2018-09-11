Omarosa Manigault Newman Reveals Her Guess for Who Wrote the Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed

Omarosa Manigault Newman has an idea about who wrote the anonymous New York Times Op-Ed that rocked the Trump Administration and shocked the nation.
A scavenger hunt of sorts has ensued following the Op-Ed's publication in search of the mysterious author's identity. The writer, who is only described as "a senior official in the Trump administration," described "a quiet resistance within the administration." They wrote, "We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."
Since the Op-Ed's publication on Sept. 5, guesses have been made as to who penned it, but official after official denies ownership of the piece. President Donald Trump even announced recently that he wants Jeff Sessions' Justice Department to investigate the matter, citing "national security" purposes.
Now, the former Celebrity Apprentice star and former aide to President Trump is giving her two cents as to who she believes authored the article.
"I think it's someone out of Vice President [Mike] Pence's office," she told E! News' Daily Pop.
She described how she came to that conclusion. "I went back and looked at all of my emails, all of my memos from his staff," she revealed. "It kind of sounds to me like his chief of staff, Nick Ayers."
Vice President Pence vehemently denied the accusations. He told Face the Nation on Sunday night, "Let me be very clear. I'm 100 percent confident that no one on the vice president's staff was involved in this anonymous editorial. I know my people."
Talk of Omarosa's exit from the White House on Jan. 20 reemerged after she provided NBC News with a recording of her firing. President Trump told her, "Nobody even told me about it," in terms of her departure from the West Wing.
The Celebrity Big Brother contestant told E! News that this was "one of the most dramatic firings in the White House."
Omarosa also gave advice to anyone working with a "difficult boss." She told Daily Pop, "I think you should take the steps you need to protect yourself against difficult bosses...like the one I had, Donald Trump."
According to CNN, only three people at the Times know who authored the piece: editorial page editor James Bennet, op-ed editor Jim Dao and publisher A.G. Sulzberger.
