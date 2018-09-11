Bachelor in Paradise Ends With 2 Engaged Couples and They're Talking Babies, Weddings and More

Can you hear it? Over the cries, accusations and rehashing of drama, they're there, in the distance, Bachelor in Paradise wedding bells!

During the season five finale of Bachelor in Paradise, not one, but two couples got engaged. Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor season 22 and Chris Randone of The Bachelorette season 14 are engaged to be married, as are Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette season 14 and Jenna Cooper from The Bachelor season 22. Jenna and Jordan even have a wedding date and are talking baby names. "The names that I pick are going to be the names," Jenna said before Jordan rattled off some potential names. (Tucker was Jenna's choice earlier in the season.)

In the video above, Jenna and Jordan also detail what it's like existing as a couple after leaving Paradise. "I think I'm going to be the one to leave Florida," Jordan told us. "I think I could use a new chapter in my life, so, we're literally in talks about that right now."

"I think we're being really realistic about it too. It makes sense for our careers, where we're at right now," Jenna added about the move.