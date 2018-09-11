How Karlie Kloss Follows Her "Moral Compass" in Engagement to Josh Kushner—Despite the Connections to Donald Trump

If nothing else, Karlie Kloss has got drive.

The 26-year-old model is the founder of Kode with Klossy, a course dedicated to teaching females how to code. Tech is one of her biggest passions and is an extremely vocal proponent of women in STEM fields. Somehow, Kloss balances strutting on the runway, running a coding camp and enjoying time with her fiancé Josh Kushner. The name rings a bell because he's the baby brother of Jared Kushner, who is Ivanka Trump's husband and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Kloss' political views, however, don't entirely mesh with those of her future in-laws.

The tech founder has been outspoken on social media about her liberal leanings, adding her name to the list of fellow celebrities who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. She's posted photos from March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., including one with Parkland shooting survivor Delaney Tarr. She also called noted feminist icon Gloria Steinem "one of my personal heroes" in a photo of the two of them.

For Kloss, however, her love for Josh trumps all. "I've chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications," she told Vogue in a new interview.