The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Arrested for Domestic Violence in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 3:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs

Instagram

There's trouble in paradise for Amanda Stanton.

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant was recently arrested for domestic violence while staying in Las Vegas with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorites responded to a battery domestic violence call Monday morning after 3 a.m. A physical altercation allegedly took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Amanda battered her boyfriend. Hotel security was notified and police were called.

Through the course of the investigation, police say it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Amanda on one count of battery domestic violence.

E! News has reached out to Amanda and Bobby's team for comment. On Tuesday afternoon, she posted from Instagram Stories with Bobby from a JetSuiteX plane.

Photos

Party Pics: Las Vegas

Amanda Stanton, Mug Shot

Las Vegas Police

Before the legal drama, Amanda along with her friend Lauren Bushnell were documenting their stay in Las Vegas that included pool time at Encore Beach Club inside the Wynn. 

"All 3 of us have had Bachelorette parties but only one of us is actually getting married..." she joked on Instagram. "Let's go girls *Shania Twain voice* #pregamingPavlis." 

Amanda became a fan-favorite in Bachelor Nation after appearing on season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins in 2016.

She would later appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise where she briefly dated Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

Ultimately, E! News learned in May 2018 that the mother of two was getting to know Bobby after enjoying a weekend together at the Stagecoach Music Festival. They've been happily together ever since.

TMZ was first to report the arrest.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Legal , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Nicole Kidman Explores "Regret" and "Shame" in Destroyer

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

How Karlie Kloss Follows Her "Moral Compass" in Engagement to Josh Kushner—Despite the Connections to Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Secretly on Social Media After Years of Avoiding It

Robert Redford, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Robert Redford's Retirement Plan Consists of Napping—And Lots of It

Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Suffering From "Horrible" Mastitis

Charlie Puth, Halston Sage

Charlie Puth and Halston Sage Fuel Romance Rumors

Leslie Moonves, Les Moonves, Julie Chen, 2015

Inside Julie Chen's Complicated World as Les Moonves' Wife and Host of 2 CBS Shows

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.