The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Arrested for Domestic Violence in Las Vegas

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 3:54 PM
There's trouble in paradise for Amanda Stanton.
The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant was recently arrested for domestic violence while staying in Las Vegas with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorites responded to a battery domestic violence call Monday morning after 3 a.m. A physical altercation allegedly took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Amanda battered her boyfriend. Hotel security was notified and police were called.
Through the course of the investigation, police say it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Amanda on one count of battery domestic violence.
E! News has reached out to Amanda and Bobby's team for comment. On Tuesday afternoon, she posted from Instagram Stories with Bobby from a JetSuiteX plane.
Las Vegas Police
Before the legal drama, Amanda along with her friend Lauren Bushnell were documenting their stay in Las Vegas that included pool time at Encore Beach Club inside the Wynn.
"All 3 of us have had Bachelorette parties but only one of us is actually getting married..." she joked on Instagram. "Let's go girls *Shania Twain voice* #pregamingPavlis."
Amanda became a fan-favorite in Bachelor Nation after appearing on season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins in 2016.
She would later appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise where she briefly dated Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.
Ultimately, E! News learned in May 2018 that the mother of two was getting to know Bobby after enjoying a weekend together at the Stagecoach Music Festival. They've been happily together ever since.
TMZ was first to report the arrest.
