American Horror Story: Apocalypse Reveals Cast Images Ahead of Season 8 Premiere

When the apocalypse comes...Victorian clothes will rule supreme? That seems to be the case in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. FX released the first photos of what appears to be the core cast of the upcoming eighth season of the hit horror franchise in costume as well as their character names.

See Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Ashley Santos and Kyle Allen in character below. Allen and Santos are newcomers to franchise.

The cast of the FX anthology series also includes returning faces playing characters from American Horror Story: Murder House and American Horror Story: Coven.