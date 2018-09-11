Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Dad Are Closer Than You Thought

We know Justin Bieber loves Hailey Baldwin, but what about Stephen Baldwin?

As the newly engaged singer slowly but surely plans his upcoming wedding, it appears a solid relationship continues to grow between the groom and his future father-in-law.

The pair was spotted in Grand Rapids over the weekend where they were attending CityFest West Michigan.

While Justin wasn't one of the performers, fans quickly captured video and photos of the "Baby" singer hanging out with Hailey's dad.  In fact, one user caught the pair hugging it out as they explored the family-friendly event.

"This isn't surprising. Stephen and Justin have known each other for fourteen years. As a good future father-in-law, Stephen is making sure to spend time with Justin," a source shared with E! News. "Stephen was the same way with Alaia's husband before they married."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Our insider added, "Stephen made a point to do activities with him and attend events together to really give them a chance to get closer."

That being said, Beliebers shouldn't think that a wedding is coming sooner rather than later. A source recently shared with E! News that both Justin and Hailey are planning a "nice, long engagement" before exchanging vows.

CityFest is described as a region-wide campaign focused on serving the region and proclaiming a powerful message of hope. We're told Justin was a guest of Stephen, who is a friend of the Luis Pala Association.

Weekends aside, Justin and Hailey continue to celebrate their new relationship status with trips across the country and posts on social media. In a recent interview, Hailey shared that she was "beyond excited" about her engagement even if there are some haters out there.

"I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life," she shared with Stellar magazine.

As for Justin, we'll let his heartfelt words on Instagram show how he's feeling about this new chapter in his life.

"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," he previously wrote on social media. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

