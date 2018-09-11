Nicole Kidman Explores "Regret" and "Shame" in Destroyer

Nicole Kidman doesn't look like herself in Destroyer—and that's the point.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall last night at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, the 51-year-old actress revealed how she prepared to play hardened LAPD detective Erin Bell in the gritty crime thriller. Looking nothing like the glamorous character she last played in HBO's Big Little Lies, Kidman said she trusted director Karyn Kusama's vision and left the rest up to the hair and makeup artists. "For me, I don't place a lot of emphasis on that. I'm just like, 'Can I feel it? Is it real? Am I going to be able to work through this—in this?' That's all I care about. I'll leave all the rest to everybody else. I rarely look in the mirror with that," she explained. "Otherwise it's all becoming too exterior, and I've got to move from a place inside."

After an undercover FBI sting gone wrong, Erin is haunted by guilt until an old nemesis—the one that got away—resurfaces. For Kidman, it was interesting to explore "the pain that she carries around," as her "dense and rich" character had been "dealt really, really rough hand." Destroyer is a film about "regret" and "shame," she said, "but it's also about salvation, I think."