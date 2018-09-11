Rami Malek's Portrayal of Queen's Freddie Mercury Left Co-Stars With "Goose Bumps"

This crazy little transformation into Freddie Mercury is easier said than done.

It's no secret that excitement and anticipation is building for the release of Bohemian Rhapsody. The big-screen movie will chronicle the years leading up to Queen's legendary appearance at the Live Aid concert back in 1985.

Before moviegoers experience director Dexter Fletcher's latest movie, E! News had the chance to sit down with the cast where they revealed all the work that went into becoming true rock stars.

"I was very cognoscente of the work it was going to take to get anywhere close to becoming Freddy Mercury. I flew myself to London and put myself up and just got hammering away," Rami Malek explained to E! News exclusively from the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas. "Piano lessons and worked with a movement coach and singing lessons—everything I could possibly do. And then I watched copious amounts of Freddie Mercury performances."