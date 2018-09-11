Every Look Bella Hadid Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Bella Hadid makes New York Fashion Week look easy.

After a four week hiatus, the model is taking the fashion world by storm once again. Before her vacation the model told E! News that she only took two days off every month for a year.

"Two days ago was my first of work and I...you know...I'm still getting back into it," the model told E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. "It makes me smile and I still get excited about it, so I'm happy to be back."

Based on her outfits both on and off the runway, we're happy she's back, too. The model's off-duty style continues to set trends and introduce new ways to wear old gems (i.e. your blazer or cropped sweater).