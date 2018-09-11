Every Look Bella Hadid Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bella Hadid, NYFW

Bella Hadid makes New York Fashion Week look easy.

After a four week hiatus, the model is taking the fashion world by storm once again. Before her vacation the model told E! News that she only took two days off every month for a year. 

"Two days ago was my first of work and I...you know...I'm still getting back into it," the model told E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. "It makes me smile and I still get excited about it, so I'm happy to be back."

Based on her outfits both on and off the runway, we're happy she's back, too. The model's off-duty style continues to set trends and introduce new ways to wear old gems (i.e. your blazer or cropped sweater).

Photos

Bella Hadid's Best Looks from New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Check out the style star's best looks in the gallery above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Fashion Week , New York Fashion Week , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Shares an Outfit She Wore on The Hills That She'll Never Wear Again

Shopping: Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

12 Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

ESC: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Is a Style Star On and Off Camera

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively's Recent Love for Suiting Is Inspired by a Movie Director

ESC: Kanye West, NYFW

Kanye West Wants to Do a Fashion Collaboration With This Designer

ESC: Bella Hadid, Harper's Bazaar ICONS party

Bella Hadid Wears a Sheer Catsuit During New York Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Says She "Can't Breathe" in Skin-Tight NYFW Outfit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.