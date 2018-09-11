Olivia Munn Felt "Iced Out" by Predator Co-Stars Amid Scandal

Olivia Munn is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about the controversy surrounding her new movie, The Predator.

Earlier this month, the actress shared in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that she had advocated for a scene in The Predator featuring actor Steven Wilder Striegel to be cut from the movie after learning he's a registered sex offender. Striegel, a longtime friend of the film's director, Shane Black, was cast in the film as a "a jogger who repeatedly hits on Munn's character." After Munn went to 20th Century Fox with the information in August, the scene was cut from the movie.

"Our studio was not aware of Mr. Striegel's background when he was hired," a Fox rep said in a statement in early September. "Several weeks ago, when the studio learned the details, his one scene in the film was removed within 24 hours. We were not aware of his background during the casting process due to legal limitations that impede studios from running background checks on actors."