How Ellen DeGeneres Changed Daytime TV Without Letting It Change Her

When Ellen DeGeneres made her daytime TV debut 15 years ago, a lot of people weren't very sure if the world was ready for her.

The hesitancy makes a bit of sense. After all, it had only been five years since her very public coming out had brought her hit sitcom Ellen to an early demise. Her second attempt at a sitcom, The Ellen Show on CBS, had crashed and burned after only 13 episodes in 2001. Finding Nemo had only been in theaters for a few months and, while her voice work as Dory stole the film, Pixar wasn't exactly betting the farm on the down-and-out comedienne when making the movie.

Not only was DeGeneres' star not on the rise, there was the fact that there had never been an openly gay talk show host on TV—in the daytime or otherwise. And despite getting then-President of Warner Bros. Telepictures Productions Jim Paratore—who'd developed The Rosie O'Donnell Show and The Bachelor, to name a few—on board for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, affiliates weren't exactly chomping at the bit when the pair tried to syndicate her show.