Let's Talk About Grey's Anatomy Pairing Meredith and DeLuca...

The first look at Grey's Anatomy season 15 left fans shook. The 30-second spot, above, features new footage from the upcoming premiere of the long-running ABC medical drama. Not only does it introduce new doctors and tease all sorts of drama, but it also features Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) K-I-S-S-I-N-G Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Yep, Mer and DeLuca! Or is it Mer and DeLuca?! Or Mer and DeLuca?? It all depends on your feelings on the pairing and one thing is for sure, fans have a lot of feelings about this possible love connection.

Some Grey's Anatomy fans are on board this train.