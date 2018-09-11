EXCLUSIVE!

Why Melissa McCarthy Just Had to Star in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 7:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Melissa McCarthy isn't going for laughs in her latest movie.

In the biographical drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the actress portrays Lee Israel, the best-selling celebrity biographer who once made her living profiling the likes of Katherine Hepburn, Estée Lauder and other stars in the '70s and '80s. Unable to get published, Lee began forging letters by deceased actors and writers, abetted by her pal Jack Hock (Richard E. Grant).

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with McCarthy over the weekend when the movie premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, where the actress explained what drew her to the darker role. "I always look to the character. For me, it doesn't matter if it's comedic or dramatic. I think you just dive into the character and the story of it. That's what we're doing, making movies: You're just trying to tell really good stories," McCarthy said. "The more that I read about Lee—and when I read the script by Nicole Holofcener—I thought, 'This doesn't come around that much.'"

McCarthy described Lee as "a challenging, incredibly witty, smart, difficult woman"­—and a character she rarely sees because women are encouraged "to be cleaned up and more polite."

"I like that she's none of those things," the actress told E! News, "but she's fascinating."

Photos

2018 Toronto International Film Festival: Star Sightings

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Mary Cybulski/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

To embody Lee, McCarthy underwent a serious makeunder. "I love the process of finding the character," she said. "I knew everything had to be very utilitarian and of a good quality, but nothing recent, because she's been down on her luck for a long time. I think piece by piece, every single thing, we really did find her, I felt like. But it was quite a transformation. There were days where I was like, 'Wow. OK. We're doing it.' But I loved it. It helped me portray her."

McCarthy, who is already generating award season buzz for her performance, also praised Marielle Heller for finally bringing Lee's story to the big screen and shining a light on her life. "Mari did such a remarkable job directing it," the actress raved. "She's just a fantastic director."

For more from E! News' exclusive interview with McCarthy, watch the video now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , Movies , Entertainment , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Among All-Female 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps

Teresa Giudice Asks Luann de Lesseps About Going Through Her Public Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County Stars React to Emily Simpson's Shocking Throwdown With Kelly Dodd

Stephen Colbert Takes on Les Moonves in <i>Late Show</i> Cold Open

Stephen Colbert Takes on Les Moonves' Ousting in Late Show Cold Open

Kylie Jenner, Glamour U.K.

Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesn't "Care" How Pregnancy Changed Her Body

Branded: Target

10 Fall Trends Cool Girls Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Debuts New Beard and the Viewers Are Divided

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.