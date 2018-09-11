Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Debuts New Beard and the Viewers Are Divided

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:33 AM
Jeopardy! is no stranger to social media controversies, but the latest one is one of a follicle nature. Longtime host Alex Trebek started the landmark 35th anniversary season of Jeopardy! with a new look. He's got a beard, baby!
Trebek, who was once famous for his trademark mustache, has been clean shaved for the last few seasons. That changed with the Monday, Sept. 10 season 35 premiere. Naturally, viewers had some opinions about the now-bearded Trebek. The show warned fans the beard was coming, but you had to follow them on social media in order to see the new face warmer.
There were those who were pro-beard.
Like, very pro-beard.
He looks SO good with that beard... #AlexTrebek #Jeopardy #AlexTrebeard— Pamela Claire (@MsPamelaClaire) September 11, 2018
Even some beard-haters liked Trebek's look.
No beard. I hate beards. But must admit he looks pretty good in one.— Marilyn Baker (@GrannaBaker) September 11, 2018
But of course there were haters.
Shave the beard off#Jeopardy— Jim Horschler (@JimHorschler) September 11, 2018
It's the internet, everyone has an opinion.
Sorry Alex Trebek. Not feeling the beard. You look like Kenny Rogers and a whole lot less distinguished. #Jeopardy #shaveitoff— Rhonda W. (@Rhonda_W88) September 11, 2018
Trebek is just the latest host to debut a bead. Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show with one and Steve Harvey is also rocking a face sweater on his talk show.
Jeopardy! airs weekdays, check your local listings.
