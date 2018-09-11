Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Debuts New Beard and the Viewers Are Divided

Jeopardy! is no stranger to social media controversies, but the latest one is one of a follicle nature. Longtime host Alex Trebek started the landmark 35th anniversary season of Jeopardy! with a new look. He's got a beard, baby!

Trebek, who was once famous for his trademark mustache, has been clean shaved for the last few seasons. That changed with the Monday, Sept. 10 season 35 premiere. Naturally, viewers had some opinions about the now-bearded Trebek. The show warned fans the beard was coming, but you had to follow them on social media in order to see the new face warmer.