Maya Rudolph's Impression of Jimmy Fallon Has Him in Stitches

Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon and Maya Rudolph are master impressionists.

The Saturday Night Live veterans reunited on The Tonight Show Monday, where they to put their skills to the test. "For as long as I've known these guys, we do this thing where we'll just say a random person, and the other person has to do an impression as best as you can do it. It could be a friend. It could be someone really famous," Armisen said. "It could be whoever you want."

Sensing Fallon's nerves, Rudolph explained, "It's more about the effort than the quality."

Fallon admitted he "kind of hated the game" but still agreed to play. Armisen reminded him, "You want someone in your wheelhouse, but it's kind of better if we don't know how to do it."

Rudolph went first, doing her best impression of Fallon. "Best movie ever! Best! Best lasagna ever!" she said, playing up the host's infectious effervescent spirit. "Unbelievable! Come on!"

As Fallon howled with laughter, the actress gave herself a grade: "It's an E for effort."