Nicki Minaj Drops "Barbie Dreams" Music Video as Cardi B Feud Wages On

Nicki Minaj knows a thing or two about timing.

On Monday night, the rapper released her music video for her hit song "Barbie Dreams" off her most recent album, Queen. The video dropped the same day that the "Super Bass" singer spoke at length during a radio show about an altercation that occurred with Cardi B at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Queen came out on Aug. 10 and the songstress called this album her "best." The song "Barbie Dreams" names a hefty number of rappers, including but not limited to Drake, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, 50 Cent and ex-boyfriend Meek Mill as well as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. just to name a few.

The video begins with an appearance by a Muppet lookalike. A few of those characters—much more R-rated than the real Muppets—make sporadic cameos throughout the song.

Minaj rocks at least 5 different neon outfits and wigs, including rainbow, bright green, and yellow hair. Neon never looked better.