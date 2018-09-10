Casey Affleck Commends Brother Ben's ''Very Brave'' Return to Rehab

Casey Affleck continues to have his brother's back through life's highs and lows.
As Ben Affleck works to battle his alcohol addiction with another rehab stay, the A-list actor's loved ones are the first to voice their support for his ongoing efforts. E! News caught up with actor at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Old Man & The Gun (which hits theaters Sept. 28), where Casey made it obvious that Ben is always on his mind.
"He's an alcoholic and he's in rehab," the 43-year-old shared, adding, "He's recovering and I think it's very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of."
Continued Casey, "He's handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet."
In late August, news broke that Ben was seeking professional help following what a source described as a "really rough" period of time for the Oscar winner.
And if anyone knows what it's like to tackle one's sobriety head-on, it's Casey. The Manchester By the Sea star revealed on WTF With Marc Maron last year that he too struggles with addiction and was three years sober.
"It's just so many times, going to these meetings and sitting in circles, and talking about it all," Casey shared of his own experience, "so when it came time, when I realized that I had to stop, I felt like I had already put in all that time, so I just kind of white-knuckled it at home and imagined myself in a circle. It worked."
Almost three weeks have passed since ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged the intervention that led Ben to rehab, and in that stretch he's left the facility only a small handful of times to work out with his sober coach and therapist nearby.
"This isn't like the other rehabs he has done in the past," an insider revealed to E! News. "This is a residential program, and he is staying on property... He is doing intense counseling and spending a lot of time in meetings and therapy. He also has time in his day to workout and spend time outside in the mountains."
Over the weekend, photographers spotted Ben's rumored girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, stopping by the rehabilitation facility where Affleck is staying. The 22-year-old remained inside for approximately four hours before departing in what's reported to be Affleck's SUV.