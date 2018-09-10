Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Suffers a Miscarriage: ''I'm Heartbroken''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 7:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Carter, Lauren Kitt

Splash News

Nick Carter has revealed the heartbreaking news that his wife suffered a miscarriage. 

The Backstreet Boys member took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the loss of his and Lauren Kitt's second child together. 

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months," he shared with fans. "I'm heart broken." Carter confirmed Kitt was pregnant with a baby girl, adding, "It was a little sister for Odin."

In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their son after a 30-hour long labor at home. Prior to Lauren giving birth for the first time, she and the musician celebrated with a Game of Thrones-themed baby shower. 

After announcing his wife's miscarriage, Nick almost canceled his solo concert at Barranco Arena in Lima, Peru on Monday. 

Photos

The '90s: When the Backstreet Boys Were Boys

"I don't think I can perform tonight. I'm sorry Lima," he tweeted, before adding, "This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I'll be on the stage tonight." 

Nick and Lauren tied the knot in 2014. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Carter , Backstreet Boys , Babies , Pregnancies , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bachelor in Paradise

The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Nicki Minaj, Barbie Dreams

Nicki Minaj Drops "Barbie Dreams" Music Video as Cardi B Feud Wages On

Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck

Casey Affleck Commends Brother Ben's ''Very Brave'' Return to Rehab

Charlie Puth, Mac Miller

Charlie Puth Says He Tried to Help Mac Miller Get ''Clean'' Before His Death

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B.

Watch Cardi B Gush About "Cute" Baby Kulture Minutes Before Nicki Minaj Fight

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Kelly Rowland and More Stars Weigh In on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Brawl

Charlie Puth Gets Choked Up Talking About Mac Miller's Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.