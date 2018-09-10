Charlie Puth Says He Tried to Help Mac Miller Get ''Clean'' Before His Death

Charlie Puthsays he and Mac Miller "became really good friends" in the six months leading up to the rapper's death.

The singer opened up to E! News about the devastating loss he and the world are experiencing following the death of the Swimming artist on Friday, Sept. 7. Puth revealed the two became friends since they both trained with Harley Pasternak and had kept in touch over the past year. "We talked almost every day and I don't get a lot of friends who come into my life who I hit it off with so quickly," the star reminisced.

He added, "I had known him for about six months, but we became really close, we became really good friends and I always thought I'd be the one to help him get clean and to lead him onto the path of a good, clean, sober life."

However, life and schedules got in the way. After hearing the news of Miller's death from an apparent overdose, Charlie felt he "didn't do enough" after his tour to be around the rapper.