Kelly Rowland and More Stars Weigh In on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Brawl

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 6:18 PM
Stars are speaking out after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's shocking fight at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event.
Days after the A-list party, celebrities like Kelly Rowland and 50 Cent are showing where their loyalties lie in the dramatic feud.
For the most part, celebs are trying to stay neutral. Rowland, who was at the event when the fight occurred, told E! News, "I think in a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality—I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and I think that they are extremely talented—and in a time when she is fighting for women's equality, we just can't be fighting."
"There's no time for us as women to fight and they are just so talented and I just genuinely love them both so much, but it's just not the time. We have way bigger issues as women, you know what I mean? So I don't know. I'm Switzerland, I don't f--cking know," she said exasperatedly.
While some are being "Switzerland" in the dispute, other are voicing their support on social media in subtle ways. Hailey Baldwin, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Snooki are among the stars who liked Cardi's statement on Instagram, while Adriana Lima said in a since-deleted comment, "@iamcardib you got my support in this one."
On the other side of the spectrum are the Nicki Minaj supporters, like Winnie Harlow, Vanessa Hudgensand Lisa Rinna, who all praised the "Queen" in the comments section of Nicki's Insta the night of the altercation.
Azealia Banks, who is an outspoken critic of Cardi B, also got in on the drama when she went on her Instagram Live to discuss the spat. "She doesn't understand the rules of black female etiquette... She doesn't understand that black women in 2018, we fight with our words and not with our hands," the singer claimed.
The "Chun Li" rapper echoed Azealia's sentiments on her Apple Music show when she said, "You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child and in 2 weeks you attacked 3 women, one at fashion week and you left looking the way you left looking so that people could point their finger at our community and laugh at us some more."
Both women have since spoken out about the fight, with Cardi B venting her frustrations on Instagram the night of and Nicki going on her Queen radio show on Monday to dish on the situation.
On the nearly three-and-a-half hour radio show, Minaj said rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Tekashi 69 and 50 Cent have all expressed support of her in the aftermath of the public skirmish. 50 Cent and Tekashi 69 both made comments on social media, while Lil Uzi privately reached out to check on her, which "meant so much" to the Queen performer. "I take that very seriously, I am the type of person that I don't make industry friends, but I pay attention to the people who give the love back because it's so few and far between," the songstress shared.
Nicki also alluded to drama with Cardi's husband Offset. "When should a woman ever approach another woman and beat them down when they find out that their man is doing something they shouldn't be doing?" the artist cryptically said.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Cardi, meanwhile, has only spoken once about the incident in a statement shared the night of the party. In her lengthy post to Instagram, the mom infers that the fight started because Nicki had insulted her ability to mother. She wrote, "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
"Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!" she concluded.
The two women have long denied they were ever in a feud, but after their recent brawl, it is safe to say there is no love lost between them.
