Bella Hadid Wears a Sheer Catsuit During New York Fashion Week

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 5:00 PM
After a four week hiatus, Bella Hadid is back and better than ever.
"Two days ago was my first of work and I...you know...I'm still getting back into it," the model told E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. "It makes me smile and I still get excited about it, so I'm happy to be back...I had maybe two days off every month for a year."
To celebrate reentering the fashion world, Gigi Hadid's sister opted for a sheer, blush-toned catsuit, featuring a V-neckline and corset—a custom design from Mughler—with a nude, high-waisted undergarment.
"I've been waiting to wear it since Cannes," she shared. "I'm happy to finally put it on and wear it. But, I'm not going to say I can breathe. It's a bit tight."
To complete her look, Bella chose blush-to-silver toned makeup, placing a metallic hue in the inner corner of her eyes, and a lob (read: long bob) with bump at the ends. Then, she added diamond cuff bracelets, rings and a sparkling clutch for the ultimate comeback ensemble.
For more from Bella, watch the video above!
Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW @ https://www.eonline.com/uk/news/fashion_week
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?