Kanye West Wants to Do a Fashion Collaboration With This Designer

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 5:00 PM

Although Kanye West took a front row seat to the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2018 runway show during New York Fashion Week, he getting inspired for his own line.

"He's one of my idols," the "I Love It" rapper told E! News fashion correspondent Zanna Roberts Rossi, referring to Ralph Lauren.

After 51 years of being in the industry, most fashion CEOs would want to build a business similar to the designer's. However, Kanye has other ambitions.

When Zanna asked Kim Kardashian's other half is he would want to collaborate with the brand, he said, "I would. The better question is would he want to do a collaboration with me."

Kanye's down-to-earth response didn't stop there. The hip-hop star shared that before he was famous, he bought designer clothes at discount stores. 

His first Ralph Lauren piece: "It had to be a pink polo from TJ Maxx or something like that."

TJ Maxx, Marshall's, Nordstrom Rack—the "All Mine" rapper reminds us that many of the designers you see during fashion week have clothes in discount stores. While these pieces may not be fresh from the runway, you can easily find on-trend styles for less.

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW

