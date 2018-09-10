Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s Heated New York Fashion Week Fight

This escalated quickly.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a heated altercation on Friday night at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. The fight, which was caught on camera by E! News, shows the "Bodak Yellow" rapper charging at Minaj, who apparently didn't even bat an eyelash. Cardi also threw a red high heel at the rapper and got escorted out of the venue with a large mark over her left eye.

An eyewitness at the party gave E! News a rundown of what occurred. "It was so fast! I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her," the insider said. "Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."

According to a source, "event staffers were mortified" about the fight. The insider added that the Icons gala is supposed to be "the most exclusive and glamorous party," but their scuffle "overshadowed months of hard work and an otherwise fabulous night."

Since the confrontation, the two rappers have been going back and forth on social media and other platforms about their rivalry, which erupted full-force at the reception. There's a number of complicated details to sift through, but E! News is here to help clarify what went down.