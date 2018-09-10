Samira Wiley Was Just Happy to Get a Paycheck for The Handmaid's Tale, Now She Has an Emmy

Samira Wiley just wanted a paycheck. Now? She has an Emmy. The Handmaid's Tale star was nominated for her second Emmy—and won—at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys for her role as Moira on the Hulu drama. She won the Emmy for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category. She was previously nominated in season one in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

"I'm so amazed, I'm so happy, I'm so in awe, I'm so grateful. Everything you're supposed to be, I am," Wiley told E! news with a laugh after winning her trophy.

Wiley shot to fame playing Poussey Washington on Orange Is the New Black. She left the show in its fourth season, but it wasn't to go do The Handmaid's Tale, a popular misconception, she said.