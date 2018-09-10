Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling ''Discouraged'' by Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Khloe Kardashian is sooo close to reaching her fitness goal!

The reality star is opening up about her weight loss journey, five months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson. Since welcoming her baby girl into the world, the mom has been working towards losing nearly 50 lbs. and she has already lost 33.

"I was so shocked when I lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first three months. I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I've struggled with my weight my entire life," she shared on the KhloeWithAK official app. "I'm the queen of yo-yoing."

Khloe added, "True's almost 5 months old now and I'm really close to my goal, but I'm plateauing. Now it's sooooo hard!!!"

This isn't the first time the Good American designer has undertaken a serious weight loss journey, so she is using her prior experience as motivation. "I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight," Khloe said.