Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Trailer Just Teased Meredith's New Love Interest and We're Gasping

Oh. My. Grey's! Your first look at Grey's Anatomy season 15 is here and, yes, it's only 30 seconds long, but boy is there a lot to unpack.

Where do we begin? How about the new hot docs played by Chris Carmack and Alex Landi? Sure, yep, great. Or about Teddy (Kim Raver) revealing arriving at Grey Sloan Memorial and revealing her pregnancy news? Drama. But what we really, really, really need to discuss is Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) STEAMY HOOKUP.

"One jaw dropping twist," the voiceover announcer says before footage of the two TV docs going at it. Yep, he didn't lie.

But…is it just a fantasy or reality? You'll have to watch to find out.