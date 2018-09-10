Tinashe Joins Dancing With the Stars and More Season 27 Casting News

Tinashe is going dancing. E! News has learned Tinashe, born Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, is slated to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, season 27. We hear she's partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

Tinashe has released three albums as a solo artist, Aquarius, Nightride and Joyride, recently released a single, "Like I Used To," in July 2018. She appeared on remixes of Britney Spears' "Slumber Party" and Nick Jonas' "Jealous," and also acts, with roles in The Polar Express, Empire and Two and a Half Men.

ABC does not comment on Dancing With the Stars casting rumors. The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on Good Morning America. However, there are plenty of other rumors—and even a confirmed participant.