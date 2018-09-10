Tinashe Joins Dancing With the Stars and More Season 27 Casting News

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 1:49 PM

Tinashe

Tinashe is going dancing. E! News has learned Tinashe, born Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, is slated to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, season 27. We hear she's partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

Tinashe has released three albums as a solo artist, Aquarius, Nightride and Joyride, recently released a single, "Like I Used To," in July 2018. She appeared on remixes of Britney Spears' "Slumber Party" and Nick Jonas' "Jealous," and also acts, with roles in The Polar Express, Empire and Two and a Half Men.

ABC does not comment on Dancing With the Stars casting rumors. The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on Good Morning America. However, there are plenty of other rumors—and even a confirmed participant.

Nancy McKeon, who shot to fame playing Jo on The Facts of Life, will compete with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Her other credits include Sonny With a Chance and The Division.

Other celebrities we've heard who are going after the Mirrorball Trophy? E! News has heard Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace will put on his dancing shoes just like his costars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have before him. Milo Manheim, son of actress Camryn Manheim and star of Disney Channel's Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, is expected to compete, as is comic Nikki Glaser and Olympian Mary Lou Retton.

Other competitors rumored to be competed include model Alexis Ren, according to ET, Smallville and Dukes of Hazzard veteran John Schneider, according to Us Weekly, and radio host Bobby Bones, according to ET.

The full Dancing With the Stars cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on ABC.

