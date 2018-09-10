Kendall Jenner Just Brought Back a Denim Trend From the 2000s

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 12:13 PM

Kendall Jenner, is that you?

In honor of New York Fashion Week, the model appeared in the streets of NYC wearing a throwback style that's steadily gaining support in Hollywood: cargo pants. She wore a denim version of the throwback style and paired them with a bright yellow turtleneck and white sneakers. With her hair and makeup simple, her look is an everyday style that anyone can recreate for fall.

Cargo pants were most popular in the 2000s with the likes of Paris Hilton, Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears wearing the style. The loose-hanging bottoms usually came in earth tones (i.e. muted green, khaki and brown) and featured large pockets on the side of the pants. Some of them even featured zippers that allowed you customize the length, allowing you to wear them as shorts, capris or full-length pants at any time (as seen on Kendall).

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Now, this menswear-inspired look is coming back with a few adjustments. Recently, Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna and Kaia Gerber have worn the pants style, each pairing cropped or form-fitting tops. In comparison to the 2000s trend, this reinvented look has a higher waistline and can be worn very oversized.

Of the celebs rocking the look today, Kendall, however, has turned this look into a budding denim trend. 

Will you give it a try?

