Every Outfit Gigi Hadid Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 11:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid

Watching Gigi Hadid during New York Fashion Week is a lot like watching a runway show. It's thrilling.

The model is now one of the biggest names in fashion and her schedule proves it. She walks on the runways of top designers, like Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Prabal Gurung, wearing arguably the best of their collections. After the shows, she heads to A-list events thrown by the likes of Harper's Bazaar and Business of Fashion, wearing beautiful gowns that are runway-worthy. Between the runway and the red carpet, she realizes the dreams of model hopefuls. She's at the top of her game.

During the day, however, we see a different side of Gigi. Shuffling between fittings and meetings, the model relaxes her look and reveals her personal style. With both retro and futuristic fashion, her daytime wardrobe inspires our everyday look. She sparks new trends, demonstrates useful layering techniques and, in general, making fall shopping seem like an exciting feat.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Scroll through all of her NYFW looks above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: NYFW, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Just Brought Back a Denim Trend From the 2000s

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton

Hot or Not: Paris Hilton Reveals What She Thinks of 9 Major Fashion Trends

ESC: Nicki Minaj

7 Celebrity Fashion Trends You Need to Copy Now

Shopping: Oversized Blazers

14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Fashion Show Pays Tribute to Late Designer's "Sparkle"

ESC: Cardi B

Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

ESC: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Makes This Iconic Risky Business Look High Fashion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.