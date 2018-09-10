5 Fall Brunch Outfits for Every Girl in Your Group

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 11:28 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
If you and your girls live for weekend brunch, it sounds like you've got a good group dynamic going.
We mean, what's not to love about sleeping in, dressing up and gossiping with your favorites over mimosas and pancakes? Bottom line: Brunch is the best and it will forever be on our weekend agendas. That being said, you do have to consider your outfit for the occasion. If you're meeting up with all your besties, you know there will be tons of Sunday Funday photos being snapped and that's a good thing. Besides, you just feel better when you're dressed for the occasion.
For five weekend looks for every girl in your group, keep scrolling and happy brunching!
If you're a classic girl who also likes to break the rules, this black and white look is for you. Pleather pants with a stretchy waist band are brunch-friendly, but still insanely chic. Pair with a cheeky Honey T strategically tied at the waist, flirty strappy sandals a rad bum bag and, of course a red hot lip color. You'll be the baddest B at the table.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK FAUX LEATHER WIDE LEG TROUSER, £28; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE HONEY SLOGAN OVERSIZED T SHIRT, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING CLOVER BLACK STRAP HEELED SANDALS, £20; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE ROUNDED EYELET DETAIL BUM BAG, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING LAURA GELLER ICONIC BAKED SCULPTING LIPSTICK EAST SIDE ROUGE, £16
If a casually high-fashion look is more your speed, may we suggest the trend of the season: a classy denim jumpsuit. This one's belted and tailored to show off your curves. Keep accessorizing to an minimum with these leopard print platforms, cool girl round frames and a gilded side bag for a pop of glimmer.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING DENIM MID WASH UTILITY JUMPSUIT, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK ROUNDED METAL FRAME RETRO SUNGLASSES, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING LEOPARD PRINT STUDDED TWIN STRAP PLATFORM, £35; £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD REAL LEATHER CROC CROSS BODY BAG, £28; LAURA GELLER COLOR LUSTER LIP GLOSS HI-DEF TOP COAT GILDED HONEY, £15
Are you the tomboy of your group? Or maybe you're just feeling slightly sporty today. Mix up your brunch 'fit by opting for a nude unitard. Make it daytime approriate by throwing on a oversize camo jacket, then balance it out with girly details like lace up sandals and gold hoops. And hey, a golden tan always helps, no matter what.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CAMOUFLAGE OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING NUDE RIBBED PLUNGE SLEEVELESS UNITARD, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING BEIGE POINTED TOE ANKLE TIE HIGH HEELS, £28; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD LARGE HOOP EARRINGS, £3; THE FOX TAN RAPID TANNING ELIXIR 120ML, £14
Being the sweetheart of your group is your besties favorite thing about you, and you wear it so well. If a retro cutie vibe speaks to you, say hello to your go-to weekend look. A button skater dress teamed with mostly white accents is fresh but cool. Not to mention how the pop of red in this polka dot headband completes your look.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK V NECK BUTTON SKATER DRESS, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE SQUARE RETRO CHUNKY SUNGLASSES, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING RED POLKA DOT TWIST HEADBAND, £5; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE FAUX LEATHER ZIP FRONT SOCK BOOT, £35, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE CROC CHAIN CROSS BODY BAG, £22
If a girly-but-casual brunch look sounds like heaven to you, you're going to be into this outift. The lacy bodysuit and jeans combo is no fuss, but still pulled together for date with your girls. Nude strappy heels, dangling earrings and a straw handbag are trendy but not over-the-top.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING YELLOW LACE BODYSUIT, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING MID WASH EXTREME BACK DISTRESSED RIP STRAIGHT LEG JEAN, £28; PRETTYLITTLETHING NUDE POINT TOE BARELY THERE SANDAL, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING MONO STRAW ROUND CROSS BODY BAG, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD SHELL HOOP DROP EARRINGS, £6
For even more outfits you can wear to your next brunch, head over to PrettyLittleThing.com now!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?