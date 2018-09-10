5 Fall Brunch Outfits for Every Girl in Your Group

If you and your girls live for weekend brunch, it sounds like you've got a good group dynamic going.

We mean, what's not to love about sleeping in, dressing up and gossiping with your favorites over mimosas and pancakes? Bottom line: Brunch is the best and it will forever be on our weekend agendas. That being said, you do have to consider your outfit for the occasion. If you're meeting up with all your besties, you know there will be tons of Sunday Funday photos being snapped and that's a good thing. Besides, you just feel better when you're dressed for the occasion.

For five weekend looks for every girl in your group, keep scrolling and happy brunching!