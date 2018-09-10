Watch Viola Davis & KJ Apa React to Their PCAs Noms and Hear Why You Should Vote for Their Shows to Win

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are out and celebs are pumped...as are we!

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend stars were focused on their new movie projects, but all of our attention was on their People's Choice Awards noms.

In fact, when E! News took the carpet during the Canadian festival we caught up with numerous stars and chatted all about their prospects of taking home a trophy or two at this year's show (which airs live on E! on Nov. 11) including Viola Davis and KJ Apa.

The two TV stars were very excited to hear about their PCAs noms and it has us even more excited to watch the show live come November.

When the How to Get Away With Murder star stopped to talk with E! News she was very direct and to the point about her reaction to being nominated for Female TV Star of 2018 for her role on the ABC drama.