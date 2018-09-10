Outlander Season 4 Trailer Is Super Sexy, Dramatic and Left Us With So Many Questions

Starz
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 10:00 AM
Starz
Welcome to America, Jamie and Claire. The first full trailer for Outlander season four is here and it is filled with Drama, yes the capital D is necessary for the amount of drama that is in this. There's also sexy times because it's Outlander.
In the preview below, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) make their way to the new world, America. But it's early America, not the world Claire left behind. So her views on slavery? Yeah, they're not going to fly in colonial America. The happy couple settle in North Carolina and Claire must grapple with her knowledge of the American Revolution and, well, living through it. The Frasers also meet notorious pirate/smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), a meeting that will leave a lasting impression on the Fraser clan.
"If I can make this a good land, my presence here now can be felt by Brianna later," Jamie says.
And in Outlander's present, a discovery rocks Brianna's (Sophie Skelton) world that makes Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) and Brianna consider following in Claire's footsteps to the past.
So…whose silver filling does Claire discover? Whose grave is Brianna standing over? Let's start obsessing!
In addition to Speleers, Orphan Black and Downton Abbey veteran Maria Doyle Kennedy joins the cast as Jocasta, Jamie's strong-willed aunt.
Outlander premieres Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.
Watch Viola Davis & KJ Apa React to Their PCAs Noms and Hear Why You Should Vote for Their Shows to Win
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?