John Legend, Audrey Hepburn and More Celebrity EGOT Winners

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 9:03 AM

When John Legend took home his first Emmy Award on Sunday, he earned an extra special title. 

Yes, the 39-year-old crooner joined the elite group of Hollywood EGOT winners—the stars who have managed to take home an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in the course of their career. 

The star took home his first Emmy Award for his work as an executive producer on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Similarly, two more newcomers to the EGOT group—famed collaborating composer and lyricist Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice—both achieved their status after simultaneously also winning their first Emmy Award as executive producers on the live show.

Needless to say, Legend was grateful to be in such esteemed company. 

"Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories. Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar," the musician wrote on Instagram. "So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT."

Celeb EGOT Winners

As Legend mentioned, they join a unique list of fellow talents whose contributions to Hollywood have garnered them all four awards—with one honoree, Robert Lopez, achieving multiple EGOTS. With Legend, Rice and Webber, there are 15 people, including stars like Audrey Hepburnand Whoopi Goldberg, who have taken home all four awards in competitive categories to date. 

Six additional figures, among them Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, have also achieved EGOT with a special or honorary award in at least one of the four categories. 

Either way, it's one seriously impressive feat. A round of applause for the three newest additions! 

To see all of the EGOT winners, check out E!'s gallery above. 

