Miss America 2019: 5 Things to Know About Miss New York Nia Franklin

The Miss America baton—or should we say crown—has been passed from former Miss North Dakota Cara Mund to this year's Miss America, Nia Franklin.

Franklin, who is Miss New York, won the Miss America Competition which took place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show was hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba and Ross Matthews.

Franklin won over the celebrity judging panel, which was comprised of Laila Ali, Randy Jackson, Jessie James Decker, Bobby Bones, Soledad O'Brien and Alli Webb. Her talent included operatic vocals and her poignant answers about identity won over loud cheers from the crowd.

As the new face of the Miss America organization, here are 5 things to know about Miss New York Nia Franklin.