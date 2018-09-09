Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Get Married—Again

Wedding bells are ringing once again for Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid.

Lochte's rep confirmed to E! News that they tied the knot in Palm Springs, Calif.

Lochte and Reid first exchanged vows in January at a courthouse in Gainseville, Fla. after getting engaged in Oct. 2016. According to People, their 15-month-old son Caiden Zane Lochte served as a ring bearer at the wedding. The bride and groom waited to have a larger wedding in front of family and friends because they wanted Caiden to have a bigger role in the ceremony.

The bride told People, "We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it's perfect timing!"