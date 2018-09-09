Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Marries Chris Long

Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish is a married woman!

The 29-year-old actress married longtime boyfriend Chris Long in Waikane, Hawaii this weekend after two years together. Parrish posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two kissing at their rehearsal dinner.

"Rehearsal dinner photo. But today...I married him," she wrote. "Loving my husband so much @c_long."

For the actual wedding, Parrish wore a mermaid-style Inbal Dror gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and long, feathered train, Us Weekly reported. Parrish's sister served as her maid of honor and Long's brother officiated the ceremony, during which the bride and groom exchanged self-written vows, the outlet said.

Guests included several members of the Pretty Little Liars cast and crew, including Brendan Robinson, who played Lucas, and I. Marlene King, as well as the Parrish's Bratz: The Movie co-stars Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos, Us Weekly said.