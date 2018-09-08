Creative Arts Emmys 2018: Complete List of Winners

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
The 2018 Creative Arts Emmys are finally here!
The annual ceremony honors outstanding artistic and technical achievement across a variety of television genres. Like last year, the award show is being presented across two consecutive nights—Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9.
Several celebrities attended the event at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the work of their peers. Sterling K. Brown, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch and Sarah Drew were just a few of the stars to hit the red carpet. The Fuller House stars also attended and brought most of their TV family members, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin.
To see all of the winners announced so far, check out the list:
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Family Guy, "Nanny Goats" (FOX)
Outstanding Animated Program
Rick And Morty, "Pickle Rick" (Adult Swim)
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Robot Chicken, "Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition" (Adult Swim)
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Genius: Picasso, "Chapter One" (National Geographic)
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX Networks)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Genius: Picasso, "Chapter One" (National Geographic)
Outstanding Commercial
The Talk, P&G, My Black Is Beautiful
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
James Corden's Next James Corden (CBS)
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
James Corden's Next James Corden (CBS)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Break A Hip, Vimeo, Shut Up, Charlie Productions
Christina Pickles as Biz
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Studio)
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Will & Grace, "Grandpa Jack" (NBC)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace, "A Gay Olde Christmas" (NBC)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
The Alienist, "The Boy On The Bridge, (TNT)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Godless (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Game Of Thrones, "The Dragon And The Wolf" (HBO)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step (Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
This Is Us, "A Father's Advice" (NBC)
Ron Cephas Jones as William
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Game Of Thrones (HBO)
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
GLOW (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Supervision
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Game Of Thrones, "Beyond The Wall" (HBO)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Game Of Thrones, "Dragonstone" (HBO)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Handmaid's Tale. "June" (Hulu)
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (half-hour) and Animation
Barry (HBO)
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (one hour)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Production Design for a Narrative Program (half-hour or less)
GLOW (Netflix)
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (half-hour) and Animation
Atlanta (FX)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Samira Wiley as Moira
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Black Mirror, "Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Black Mirror, "Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
NASA JPL: Cassini's Grand Finale (YouTube)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, "The Man Who Would Be Vogue" (FX)
Outstanding Children's Program
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special (HBO)
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Westword (HBO)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Christian Sprenger, Atlanta (FX)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Adriano Goldman, The Crown (Netflix)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Atlanta, "Alligator Man" (FX)
Katt Williams as Willy
Outstanding Television Movie
USS Callister: Black Mirror, "House of Tomorrow" (Netflix)