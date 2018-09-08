Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers in Beachside Wedding

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers exchanged "I do's" Saturday afternoon on the beach in Malibu.

An eyewitness at the wedding told E! News that the wedding ceremony was filmed for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Richards just joined as the show's newest cast member. Guests at the wedding included Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell as well as fellow Housewives stars Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer

Designer Mark Zunino shared a photo himself standing next to Richards in her wedding dress. According to his Instagram caption and a video posted earlier, the designer had just 24 hours to make a dress.

The dress itself is strapless and embroidered with flowers. The skirt is short in the front and flows at the back. The source told E! News that Richards' bouquet consisted of white and pink peonies. "She looked beautiful and very natural," the insider said.

Phypers opted for a more casual look in dark jeans and a white button-down shirt. The bride walked down the aisle to Metallica's "Unforgiven."