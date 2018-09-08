Nick Jonas Tells the Sweet Story of How He Met Priyanka Chopra

The mystery of how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met is finally solved.

The former Jonas Brothers band member told the story during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Like many couples, Jonas and Chopra were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later. Then, in May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time," he also insisted they went only as friends.

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," he explained to host Jimmy Fallon.

Over the next few weeks, the duo spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumors. Despite the inquiries from the media and their inner circles, Jonas continued to say their relationship was just platonic.

"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now [and] we're engaged," he said. "So, the story sort of wrote itself."

It wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try.

"It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."