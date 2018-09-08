Nick Jonas Tells the Sweet Story of How He Met Priyanka Chopra

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The mystery of how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met is finally solved.
The former Jonas Brothers band member told the story during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Like many couples, Jonas and Chopra were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later. Then, in May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time," he also insisted they went only as friends.
"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," he explained to host Jimmy Fallon.
Over the next few weeks, the duo spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumors. Despite the inquiries from the media and their inner circles, Jonas continued to say their relationship was just platonic.
"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now [and] we're engaged," he said. "So, the story sort of wrote itself."
It wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try.
"It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."
After Fallon asked Jonas to give Chopra his best wishes, the "Chains" singer pointed out that his fiancée was actually in the audience. The Quantico star then gave her future hubby an adorable wave.
In addition to telling the story of how they met, Jonas shared some details on the couple's recent engagement celebrations in India. He described their Roka ceremony and said the two left the momentous occasion "full of joy."
"But it was really special," he said. "And, for she and I, I think it was just nice to be able to have that time with the family first and then be able to share with the world afterwards."
However, it wasn't until the duo posted the engagement announcement on Instagram that the news really sunk in.
"And then we put it on Instagram and we're like, 'Oh my God. It's official,'" he said.
However, it looks like the couple is still working on their celebrity nickname.
"She likes Prick," he joked. "I don't like that one very much."
Watch the video to see the interview.
