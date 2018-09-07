7 Celebrity Fashion Trends You Need to Copy Now

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan
If you're looking for inspiration for your fall wardrobe, look no further.
Now that New York Fashion Week is off to a good start, celebrities are pulling out the best of their wardrobe. Their stylists, who are truly the MVPs of the eventful week, are reaching out to designers and brands to get the hottest pieces. It's their job to make sure their client is dressed to the nines.
As an spectator, the number of celebrities out and all of their crazy-amazing outfits feels like watching a runway show—it's awe-inducing. Plus, there's something for everyone. If you're a sneaker head, Kylie Jenner has a trend that will make you smile. If you adore heels, Rowan Blanchard demonstrates how to wear pumps this season. If you have a curvy shape and want to flaunt it, Nicki Minaj has an accessory that you'll love.
Check out the celebrity trends you can wear all fall below!
Nightlife Dresses With Dad Sneakers
In celebration of her partnership with Adidas for the relaunch of the Falcon shoe, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took the dad sneaker trend to the next level, pairing it with a leather, checkered mini dress.
For all of the people that despise wearing heels to the club, now you don't have to. Simply put on a curve-hugging dress and your favorite pair of sneakers to look cool and be comfortable.
Metallic Fabrics
Gigi Hadid demonstrates the beauty of metallics in an asymmetrical dress at the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards. Unlike the armor-inspired metallics from last year's red carpet season, the updated version has a more fluid and chainlink-like feel.
Extra-Long Belts
Remember the caution tape-inspired Off-White belt that everyone was wearing? Now, the trend has evolved to include more traditional looking belts. As seen on Nicki Minaj, the extra-long length accentuates the wearer's waist-to-hip ratio.
Feather Galore
Model Slick Woods stuns on The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards carpet wearing a feather-accented dress with matching heels from Brother Vellies. To add this trend to your fall wardrobe, opt for a similar shoe and pair with knitwear.
Graphic T-Shirts and Heels
If you don't want to give up your heels, there's another trend that fits your style. In honor of the J. Brand's launch of the Fall/Winter 2018 collection, Rowan Blanchard wore a yellow and red graphic T-Shirt with zipper-detailed jeans and red pumps—a style that's easy to recreate and very cute for fall.
Ruffled Turtlenecks
Elizabethan fashion is making its way as a celeb trend. As seen on Jamie Chung, the ruffled turtleneck is gaining momentum as a celebrity trend. With the height of the neckline, this trend is perfect for creating fall layers.
Leopard Print
Leopard print is everywhere. From Cardi B's pantsuit to Adriana Lima's green-tinted stunner, this print is major style that easy to work into your wardrobe.
