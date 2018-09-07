Stormi Webster Stands and Dances With Kylie Jenner in Sweet New Video

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

When it comes to her daughter, nothing comes in between Kylie Jenner and Stormi, including her makeup.

The makeup mogul shared a video of herself and the seven-month-old dancing on Snapchat, while she gets her makeup done. Stormi can be seen dancing and hopping up and down to the music as her mommy cuddles her. She then gives Kylie an adorable hug.

Kylie and the infant have been enjoying plenty of mother-daughter time in recent days, with the reality star sharing a selfie of them getting ready for the day on Wednesday. The new mom revealed, "Holding onto my hair is the new thing." 

They have also been spending plenty of time basking in the sun before summer comes to an end. Kylie and Stormi lounged by the pool this past weekend, with the Life of Kylie star wearing a neon green two-piece, similar to the one her older sister Kim Kardashian sported in Miami. 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie recently revealed the lessons she hopes to pass onto her daughter when she covered Vogue Australia's September issue. "A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be," Jenner shared.

And while she wants Stormi to feel beautiful on the inside and out, Kylie still wants to tone up and be healthier. At the moment her main focus is on transforming her post-pregnancy figure into a "super fit body." And she's almost there! The reality star flashed her flat tummy on Snapchat and wrote, "Abs are making a comeback!"

Last week the star announced she is the face of a new Adidas campaign. "I've always loved adidas and it's exciting now being part of the Originals family, especially for Falcon," Kylie stated in the press release.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
