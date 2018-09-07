14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

So you thought blazers were just for your mom, did you?

Think again because the once office-only wardrobe staple is having a Hollywood moment and we have to say, we're her for it. Not that we want to start wearing full-on tailored pantsuits Monday through Friday, but the oversize casual take on the blazer is truly something we can get onboard with. Why? Well it's pretty much the easiest way to make any outfit look more pulled together, but in a cool, unstuffy way. Throw one over a LBD and suddenly you're meeting ready. Your weekend jeans and T-shirt just got an upgrade in two seconds flat.

We're not going to tell you what to do, but just saying that a roomy fall blazer you can wear all season is a wise investment.