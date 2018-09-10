Which Celebs From TV Are You Most Excited to See at the 2018 Emmys?

The stars are expected to turn out for the 2018 Emmys.
Which isn't surprising since star-studded shows like Stranger Things, Atlanta, The Crown, and others are all up for Emmys this year. This means that the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Donald Glover, Claire Foy, etc. are likely to grace the award show's red carpet and we are so stoked!
Not only are these A-listers expected to serve serious looks at the Hollywood event, but some of them may be dropping speeches if they're named winners. Still Millie, Donald, and Claire aren't the only big names we hope to see at the Emmys…and we assume you feel the same.
Be sure to check out the list of stars expected to attend the Emmys below and then cast your vote for you whom you're most excited to see!
Ellie Kemper
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Vanessa Kirby
The Crown
Alexis Bledel
The Handmaid's Tale
Milo Ventimiglia
This Is Us
Sarah Paulson
American Horror Story: Cult
Jessica Biel
The Sinner
Tracee Ellis Ross
Black-ish
Claire Foy
The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood
Westworld
Kit Harington
Game of Thrones
Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Mandy Moore
This Is Us
Sandra Oh
Killing Eve
John Legend
Jesus Christ Superstar
Kate McKinnon
Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover
Atlanta
Leslie Jones
Saturday Night Live
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale
Penelope Cruz
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Keri Russell
The Americans
Alison Brie
GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae
Insecure
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Kenan Thompson
Saturday Night Live
