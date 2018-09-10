Which Celebs From TV Are You Most Excited to See at the 2018 Emmys?

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 5:00 AM

The stars are expected to turn out for the 2018 Emmys.

Which isn't surprising since star-studded shows like Stranger Things, Atlanta, The Crown, and others are all up for Emmys this year. This means that the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Donald Glover, Claire Foy, etc. are likely to grace the award show's red carpet and we are so stoked!

Not only are these A-listers expected to serve serious looks at the Hollywood event, but some of them may be dropping speeches if they're named winners. Still Millie, Donald, and Claire aren't the only big names we hope to see at the Emmys…and we assume you feel the same.

Be sure to check out the list of stars expected to attend the Emmys below and then cast your vote for you whom you're most excited to see!

Ellie Kemper, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ellie Kemper

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

ESC: Vanessa Kirby, Marchesa

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Vanessa Kirby

The Crown

Alexis Bledel, 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale

Milo Ventimiglia, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us

Sarah Paulson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story: Cult

Jessica Biel , 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

The Sinner

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Black-ish

ESC: Claire Foy, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Foy

The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

Evan Rachel Wood

Westworld

Kit Harington, Emmy Awards, Pokemon

Rex Features/ZUMAPRESS.com

Kit Harington

Game of Thrones

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2017 Emmys, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

John Shearer/WireImage

Mandy Moore

This Is Us

ESC: Sandra Oh

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve

John Legend, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

John Legend

Jesus Christ Superstar

ESC: Kate McKinnon

John Shearer/WireImage

Kate McKinnon

Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, 2017 Emmy Awards

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Donald Glover

Atlanta

ESC: Leslie Jones, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Christian Siriano

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leslie Jones

Saturday Night Live

Elisabeth Moss, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale

Penelope Cruz

Philippe Perusseau/REX/Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Keri Russell, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

The Americans

Alison Brie, 2018 Writers Guild Awards

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images

Alison Brie

GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

Insecure

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things

Kenan Thompson, Christina Evangeline

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live

2018 Emmys: Stars You're Excited to See
Which TV Star Are You Most Excited to See at the 2018 Emmys?
6.7%
6.7%
0.0%
0.0%
6.7%
13.3%
0.0%
6.7%
0.0%
13.3%
6.7%
0.0%
0.0%
13.3%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
6.7%
0.0%
6.7%
0.0%
6.7%
0.0%
6.7%
0.0%

Tune into "Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmys Awards" at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

